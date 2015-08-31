China Evergrande says to spin off grain and oil, dairy units

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group said on Monday the firm plans to spin off its grain and oil as well as its dairy units, without providing a timeframe.

CEO Xia Haijun was speaking after the country’s second-largest developer by sales reported its first-half core profit, which excludes revaluation gains, surged 57 percent as sales hit a record level in value terms on pent-up demand for new homes.