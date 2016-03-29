FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Evergrande Real Estate says 2015 core profit down 9 pct
March 29, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

China's Evergrande Real Estate says 2015 core profit down 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - China’s Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd on Tuesday reported a 9 percent decline in 2015 core profit, which excludes revaluation gains, but nevertheless beat analyst estimates with the help of record home sales.

The country’s second-largest property developer by sales said core profit was 11 billion yuan ($1.69 billion), above a 8.9 billion yuan average of 18 analyst estimates according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

Net profit fell 17 percent to 10.5 billion yuan.

Evergrande shares eased 0.83 percent ahead of the results compared with a 0.10 percent gain in the broader Hong Kong market. ($1 = 6.5101 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

