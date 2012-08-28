China's Evergrande expands land bank, defies worries on gearing

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Evergrande Real Estate Group , the home builder with China’s largest land bank, said on Tuesday it boosted its huge reserve by another 4 percent in the first half of this year, driving its already high gearing ratio to one of the country’s highest even as Beijing tries to curb property speculation.

The company, which has been fending off a claim by a short-selling investor that it is insolvent, has resumed an aggressive land-purchasing programme that it said aims to exploit opportunities in China’s smaller, second- and third-tier cities.

Evergrande is the second-largest property developer in China in terms of sales, focusing on mass-market housing in more remote parts of the country.

It bought 34 new projects in the first half of the year and more land for two existing projects, the company said in announcing first-half results on Tuesday. That drove its gearing ratio, already a red flag to investors, from 68.9 percent at the end of last year to 96.1 percent as of mid-2012.

The company’s voracious appetite for land is worrying, said Christopher Lee, a credit analyst at ratings agency Standard & Poor‘s.

Evergrande said it was on track to complete 13 million square metres of housing this year, meaning it holds enough land to last it more than a decade if that rate of building remains steady.

“This raises a lot of questions,” Lee said. “Is the land really necessary?”

He also voiced worries that the company’s land bank total may include reserves that still need to be paid for.

Evergrande was targeted in June by short-seller Citron Research, which said the company had run out of cash and had acquired its land bank at a deep discount by bribing local officials, accusations the company vehemently denied.

Citron’s report and concerns about heavy borrowing have hurt Evergrande’s relative stock performance. It is little changed since the start of the year compared with a 4.5 percent gain in the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s property subindex and a 15.5 percent gain in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng property and construction index.

Chief Financial Officer Parry Tse told reporters on Tuesday that the increase in the company’s level of borrowing was short term, since it has been selling 8 billion yuan ($1.26 billion) of property each month since April. He forecast that the company’s gearing ratio would fall to 80 percent at year-end.

At a news briefing, Chairman Hui Ka Yan appeared frustrated by questions about Citron’s claims. He repeated that the company has filed a report with the police over the incident, and that the police are still investigating. “We don’t have any details,” he said.

Philip Tse, an analyst with ICBC International Research, said the company’s high level of gearing would hamper expansion, leaving little to drive growth in the second half of the year.

“I am quite concerned on the outlook of sales in some third tier cities as competition emerged ... with more peers entering those cities,” he wrote in an email.

Guangzhou R&F Properties, for instance, has expanded to 13 cities beyond its main market in the southern city of Guangzhou. ($1 = 6.3568 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Joy Leung; Editing by Edmund Klamann)