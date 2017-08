HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group , the nation's No.2 real estate developer, said it was selling non-core interests in grain and oil, diary products and spring water for 2.7 billion yuan ($405 million), to enable it to focus on its property business.

The homebuilder has aggresively leveraged its balance sheet, and had borrowings of $57 billion at the end of June. ($1 = 6.6691 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)