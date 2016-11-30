FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Evergrande's Calxon sells development project to Sunac for $530 mln
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 30, 2016 / 1:15 AM / 9 months ago

Evergrande's Calxon sells development project to Sunac for $530 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday a unit would sell a residential and commercial development project in Qingdao City to Sunac China Holdings Ltd for 3.66 billion yuan ($530 million).

China Evergrande's majority-owned Calxon Group will sell the Qingdao Shidai City development project with a site area of 1.07 million square metres to a unit of Sunac.

A gain of 2.79 billion yuan is expected to be generated from the sale which Calxon will use as working capital and to enhance its capital reserve and cash flows, Evergrande said in a statement. ($1 = 6.8933 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.