China's Evergrande seeks $581 mln in share sale-IFR

HONG KONG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd is looking to raise up to HK$4.5 billion ($581 million) through a top-up share placement, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, on Wednesday.

The offer of 1 billion shares is being marketed at an indicative price range of HK$4.35-$4.50 per share. Shares already in issue last traded up 1.97 percent at HK$4.65 on Wednesday.

If demand is good, the deal could be increased in size to 1.2 billion shares and the proceeds will be used for the repayment of corporate debt and general corporate purposes, IFR said.

BOC International, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank are joint bookrunners. ($1 = 7.7523 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Editing by Greg Mahlich)