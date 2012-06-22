FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese developer Evergrande shares open down 4 pct
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

Chinese developer Evergrande shares open down 4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate extended their slide on Friday, opening down 4.3 percent, with the country’s second-largest developer by sales saying it is considering legal action to defend itself against an attack by a short seller.

Evergrande’s stock fell 11 percent on Thursday, wiping around $1 billion off the company’s value, after it was targeted by a report from U.S.-based Citron Research, which said the firm was insolvent..

Barclays Capital issued a report on Friday stating “there is still no clarity on whether the accusations are true or false,” despite the company holding a conference call to reassure investors.

Chairman Hui Ka Yan, who owns 63 pecent of the company, said in the call on Thursday that the company has 13 billion yuan ($2 billion) of cash on hand, sufficient to cover its operations.

The company said it would not revise its forecast of 80 billion yuan for the year and said it is organizing a team of lawyers to defend itself against the accusations.

