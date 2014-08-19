FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Private equity firm Everstone hires top Goldman official as CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 19, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Private equity firm Everstone hires top Goldman official as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - India-focused private equity fund Everstone Group has hired a top executive from Goldman Sachs in Asia as its new chief executive, it said on Tuesday.

L. Brooks Entwistle was most recently chairman of Goldman Sachs Southeast Asia and CEO of the investment bank’s Singapore operations.

He will continue to be based in Singapore and oversee Everstone’s day-to-day management as well as lead transactions and originate deals, according to the Everstone statement.

Entwistle also spent time in Mumbai as CEO and founder of Goldman Sachs India, according to Everstone.

Everstone manages $2 billion under its private equity and real estate funds and also focuses on Southeast Asia. Among its recent transactions, it became the India partner for Burger King Worldwide Inc. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.