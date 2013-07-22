FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 22, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

PE firm Everstone to invest $34 mln in India's Hinduja Leyland Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - India and Southeast Asia-focused private equity firm Everstone Group has agreed to invest 2 billion rupees ($33.54 million) for a significant minority stake in Indian commercial vehicle financing firm Hinduja Leyland Finance, the companies said on Monday.

The Chennai-based non-banking finance company is owned by the Hinduja Group, which runs India’s second-biggest bus and truck maker Ashok Leyland.

Ernst & Young and boutique investment bank Spark Capital were the advisors to the transaction, the companies said. ($1 = 59.6350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

