PE firm Everstone to invest $34 mln in India's Hinduja Leyland Finance

MUMBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - India and Southeast Asia-focused private equity firm Everstone Group has agreed to invest 2 billion rupees ($33.54 million) for a significant minority stake in Indian commercial vehicle financing firm Hinduja Leyland Finance, the companies said on Monday.

The Chennai-based non-banking finance company is owned by the Hinduja Group, which runs India’s second-biggest bus and truck maker Ashok Leyland.

Ernst & Young and boutique investment bank Spark Capital were the advisors to the transaction, the companies said. ($1 = 59.6350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Jijo Jacob)