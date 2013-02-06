FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apollo-backed Evertec files for $100 mln IPO
February 6, 2013 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Apollo-backed Evertec files for $100 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management LLC-backed payment processor Evertec Inc filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common shares.

In a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the San Juan, Puerto Rico-based company named Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Securities as the underwriters to the offering.

The company did not reveal the number of shares it planned to sell or their expected price. The company is yet to decide the stock exchange it intends to list on.

Apollo Global Management, which acquired Evertec from Puerto Rican lender Popular Inc in September 2010, owns a 51 percent stake in the company. Popular retains 49 percent and is Evertec’s largest customer.

The company processes over 1.2 billion transactions annually, and manages the electronic payment network for over 4,900 automated teller machines and over 107,000 point-of-sale payment terminals, Evertec said in the filing.

The company earned $3.8 million on revenue of $250.7 million in the nine months ended Sept. 30.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

