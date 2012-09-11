Everything Everywhere renames itself EE for 4G launch

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest mobile operator Everything Everywhere launched a new brand and network called EE on Tuesday, designed to highlight its new superfast mobile broadband service, the first in the country.

The operator, a joint venture between France Telecom’s Orange and Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile, in August won approval to provide faster, next generation 4G services ahead of its rivals.

The new brand would launch in a few weeks, offering 4G mobile and fibre broadband services, the company said on Tuesday.

The group, which is also taking the EE name, said it would retain its existing Orange and T-Mobile brands.

“Orange and T-Mobile will continue to thrive,” chief executive Olaf Swantee told reporters in London.

Its 4G offering will put it ahead of Vodafone, Telefonica’s O2 and 3 who are having to wait until next year.