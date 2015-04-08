FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EveryWare Global files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
April 8, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

EveryWare Global files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Rama Venkat Raman

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - EveryWare Global Inc, a marketer of cookware and tabletop products, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late on Tuesday.

The company listed assets of $100 million to $500 million and liabilities of $500 million to $1 billion in its petition in the Delaware bankruptcy court.

Earlier this month, EveryWare said it expected to file for a prepackaged bankruptcy that would give its lenders control of the company after it emerges from bankruptcy within 60-75 days.

The company said its secured lenders would own 96 percent of common stock and it would no longer trade publicly after emerging from bankruptcy.

EveryWare which was formed through the merger of Anchor Hocking LLC and Oneida Ltd in March 2012, markets and distributes products such as bakeware, storageware and cookware in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Asia.

The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, Case No: 15-10743.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.