U.S. specialty healthcare benefits manager
eviCore is exploring a sale of the company or an initial public
offering, hoping for a valuation of more than $4 billion,
including debt, people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
General Atlantic LLC, the investment firm which acquired a
controlling stake in eviCore in 2014, is hoping an auction for
the company will attract some of the large U.S. health insurers
that are seeking to diversify their business, the sources said.
EviCore has hired investment banks to handle the sale
process, and also to arrange an IPO in case any acquisition
offers do not meet its valuation expectations, the sources said.
The company has 12-month earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization of around $300 million, the
sources added.
General Atlantic and eviCore did not respond to requests for
comment.
Based in Bluffton, South Carolina, eviCore provides
healthcare benefits management and administrative services on
behalf of clients consisting primarily of commercial health
insurers and other third-party payers, including Medicaid
Managed Care and Medicare Advantage plans.
It helps manage the benefits of more than 100 million
people, in treatment areas ranging from specialty drugs and
radiology, to cancer care.
Insurers turn to companies such as eviCore to help keep
benefit costs down.
EviCore's predecessor, MedSolutions Inc, was founded in 1992
as an owner and operator of diagnostics images center. It later
divested its dialysis business and merged with benefits manager
CareCore National.
The company has been growing rapidly in recent years, in
part due to a series of acquisitions, including of health
technology company QPID Health and clinical decision support
company HealthFortis.
Since the planned $34 billion merger of health insurers
Aetna Inc and Humana Inc and the $45 billion
merger of Cigna Corp and Anthem Inc were shot
down on antitrust concerns, analysts and investors have
speculated that health insurers would turn to niche areas, such
as benefits management, in a bid for growth.