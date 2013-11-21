Shares of Israel's Evogene rise 12 percent in U.S. debut

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Evogene Ltd rose about 12 percent in their U.S. market debut, valuing the plant biotechnology company at about $400 million.

The Israel-based company, listed on the Tel Aviv stock exchange since 2007, raised about $74 million after its initial public offering of 5 million shares was priced at $14.75 per share, below its expected price of $17.16.

The company’s shares were trading at $16.06 on the New York Stock Exchange, after touching a high of $16.50.

Monsanto Co, the world’s largest seed company, is the biggest shareholder in Evogene with an 8.6 percent stake.

Bayer AG also owns a stake in the company, which is into enhancing genetic traits of seeds to boost crop productivity and resistance against drought and disease. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)