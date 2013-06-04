FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Evogene eyes share offering on New York Stock Exchange
June 4, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

Israel's Evogene eyes share offering on New York Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, June 4 (Reuters) - Israel-based Evogene is considering an offering of its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, the plant genomics company said on Tuesday.

The company has hired investment bankers in the United States and filed a draft prospectus with U.S. regulators, Evogene said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The company did not provide further details.

Evogene’s technology is aimed at enhancing seed traits underlying crop productivity. It has strategic collaborations with leading agricultural companies to develop improved seed traits in relation to yield and resistance to drought and disease in crops as corn, soybean, wheat and rice. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

