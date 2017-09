Dec 17 (Reuters) - Evolva Holding SA :

* Sells EV-035 series to emergent biosolutions

* Announced that Emergent Biosolutions Inc. has acquired Evolva’s anti-bacterial programme, EV-035 series

* For Evolva, this transaction is worth up to $70.5 million plus royalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)