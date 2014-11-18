FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evolva Holding to acquire Allylix
November 18, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Evolva Holding to acquire Allylix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Evolva Holding SA :

* Says to acquire Allylix

* Says has agreed to acquire San Diego-based Allylix, Inc., a privately held yeast fermentation company with a focus on high-value ingredients, in an all-stock transaction

* Says transaction is expected to close by mid-December 2014

* Says will acquire Allylix in return for an overall consideration of 46 million newly-issued Evolva shares (c. 14.1 pct of Evolva post transaction)

* Says Cargill (Evolva’s partner on its stevia program) will invest $4 million in Evolva shares in support of transaction

* Says now expects cash outflow from operations in 2014 to reach about 20 million Swiss francs

* Says acquisition has no impact on revenues forecast for 2014 (at least 10 million Swiss francs)

* Says in view of Cargill’s intended investment, Evolva reiterates expectation that cash (including time deposits) at end of 2014 will be at least 50 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
