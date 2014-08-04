FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evolva Holding announces acquisition of Prosarix Ltd.
August 4, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Evolva Holding announces acquisition of Prosarix Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Evolva Holding SA : * Says announces ac quisition of Cambridge, UK based Prosarix Ltd., a leading

in silico modelling company * Says Evolva will purchase prosarix with shares * Says Prosarix shareholders will receive 1.2 million Evolva shares upfront

(0.4% of e volva’s issued capital) * Says Prosarix acquisition has no impact on Evolva’s financial guidance for

2014 * Prosarix shareholders are further entitled to 2 million(0.7%) additional

Evolva shares between 2015 and 2018, linked to certain conditions * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
