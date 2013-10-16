FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

Evonik owner RAG calls for stable dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The majority owner of Evonik is pushing for the German speciality chemicals and plastics maker to raise or at least maintain its dividend payout despite the prospect of lower earnings this year.

“It’s not going to be less,” the head of the state-backed RAG trust, which holds about two thirds of Evonik’s shares, told monthly Manager Magazin, referring to next year’s payout relative to the 0.92 euros ($1.24) per share paid earlier this year.

RAG head Werner Mueller could also envisage a “round number”, he was quoted as saying on Wednesday in an excerpt from an article due to be published on Friday.

The supplier of feed additives, clear acrylic sheet and high-tech plastics said in August it saw static sales and a lower operating profit in 2013. It had previously forecast higher sales and no change in operating earnings.

Analysts on average expect a dividend payout of 0.90 euros per share for 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Evonik, Germany’s second-largest chemicals maker after BASF , is controlled by RAG, a public sector trust charged with managing the liabilities arising from Germany’s abandoned coal mines. Buyout firm CVC also holds a stake.

RAG, which originates from the former Evonik parent Ruhrkohl AG, needs 18-19 billion euros in total to fund the maintenance of old coal mines from 2019, mainly for pumping out ground water that would otherwise cause tunnels to collapse.

Since RAG holds just over 10 billion euros in total assets, “we are currently not sufficiently covered”, said Mueller, who is a former German minister for economic affairs.

