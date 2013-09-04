FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Evonik secures 1.75 bln euro credit facility
#Credit Markets
September 4, 2013

Evonik secures 1.75 bln euro credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s Evonik said it secured a 1.75 billion euro ($2.3 billion) credit facility from 27 banks, taking advantage of low interest rates to refinance.

The credit facility is split into two tranches of 875 million euros each, with initial maturities of three and five years, the maker of animal feed additives, acrylic glass and super-absorbents for diapers said on Wednesday.

It replaces a 1.5 billion euro loan signed in 2011.

$1 = 0.7601 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

