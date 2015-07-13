FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORECTED-CVC sells 2.6 pct Evonik stake at 34.60 euros - bookrunner
July 13, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

CORECTED-CVC sells 2.6 pct Evonik stake at 34.60 euros - bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show pricing is 34.60 euros to market not apiece)

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Private Equity firm CVC Capital Partners is selling about 12 million shares in German chemicals group Evonik for 34.60 euros to market, JP Morgan, which is running the sale, said on Monday.

The sale represents about 2.6 percent of Evonik’s outstanding shares.

Evonik shares closed down 1 percent at 35.45 euros after regular trading and extended losses in after-trading hours, dropping 2.1 percent to 35.05 euros.

JP Morgan and Banc of America are the joint global coordinators of the placement.

In early-May CVC had already sold a 4.7 percent stake in the chemicals group. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Susan Thomas)

