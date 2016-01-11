German chemicals maker Evonik to increase dividend

* To increase annual dividend by 15 pct to 1.15 eur

FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - German diversified chemicals maker Evonik said it would increase its annual dividend by 15 percent to 1.15 euros ($1.25) per share after reaching its 2015 targets on strong demand for poultry feed additives.

“The Executive Board has come to the conclusion that the targets set for 2015 were clearly achieved,” it said in a statement on Monday.

The shares were up 2.8 percent by 0859 GMT, to be among the biggest gainers in German midcap index MDAX. They had lost 9.6 percent so far in January.

The group, controlled by public-sector trust RAG, had targeted for an increase in 2015 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before one-offs to 2.4 billion euros and for sales to reach 13.5 billion.

Evonik, which makes clear acrylic sheeting, plastics and absorbent material for nappies, usually publishes its dividend plans alongside its full-year results in March.

The company has been hoarding cash for a potential takeover and it has previously said it would decide by mid-2016 whether it would return excess cash to shareholders.

But the group said on Monday its payout ratio of around 40 percent of adjusted net income was unchanged and that the higher dividend, proposed by the executive board and to be approved by the supervisory board, was a reflection of better earnings and cash flow.

Evonik said in November that third-quarter core profit rose by a better than expected 31 percent, helped by higher prices and volumes at its poultry feed ingredients business.

Evonik’s feed ingredients unit, which competes in sulphur-containing amino acids with ChemChina’s Adisseo unit, U.S. group Novus International and Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical , helped the German company lift its full-year targets in May and August.