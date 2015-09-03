FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Block of Evonik shares placed for 222 mln eur
September 3, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - An unnamed investor has placed a 1.5 percent stake in Evonik for 222 million euros ($250 million), several traders and bankers told Reuters on Thursday.

The 6.99 million shares were placed over night with the help of Credit Suisse at 31.80 euros apiece, more than 3 percent below Wednesday’s closing price, the sources said.

Financial investor CVC, which has gradually reduced its stake in the German chemicals group, was not the seller this time, the sources said.

Other large investors in Evonik include German state-controlled fund RAG and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings.

$1 = 0.8910 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

