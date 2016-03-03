UPDATE 2-Chemicals maker Evonik says profit to fall as poultry feed business falters

* Sees drop in 2016 adj EBITDA to 2-2.2 bln eur

* Poll avg was for 2016 profit of 2.5 bln eur

* Overall volumes to grow but feed additives price to fall (Adds shares, analyst comment)

By Ludwig Burger

ESSEN, Germany, March 3 (Reuters) - German diversified chemicals maker Evonik said on Thursday that adjusted core earnings could drop by as much as 19 percent in 2016, taking financial markets by surprise and sending its shares plunging to their lowest in more than two years.

The company blamed the weak outlook on falling prices at its poultry feed ingredients business, which competes in sulphur-containing amino acids with ChemChina’s Adisseo unit, U.S. group Novus International and Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical .

Shares of Evonik slid more than 13 percent in early trade, to their lowest since October 2014, as analysts had forecast the poultry feed business, its main profit driver last year, would help the group’s overall earnings rise slightly this year.

Evonik, whose products also include high-tech plastics and absorbent material for diapers, said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would drop to between 2 and 2.2 billion euros ($2.17-$2.4 billion) this year, down from 2.47 billion in 2015.

Analysts had on average projected 2016 earnings of 2.5 billion euros.

Prices at its main feed additives business and at its low-margin Performance Materials division, which makes clear acrylic sheet and rubber chemicals, would decline, it warned.

“Consensus has to come down by 10 percent at least on an EBITDA level,” said Baader Bank analyst Markus Mayer, also pointing to harsh competition in absorbent diaper materials.

Overall sales volumes would grow noticeably on “continued high demand” but also because Evonik, which is controlled by public sector trust RAG, is pushing additional volumes from a newly built plant into the market.

“We assume that the price of essential amino acids for animal nutrition will normalise from the very high prior-year level,” the group said in its annual report.

In what was seen as a move to preempt growth plans by Chinese rivals, Evonik recently ramped up a new Singapore feed ingredient plant that bolstered its global capacity by 150,000 tonnes, or about a third.

On Thursday, it reaffirmed plans to construct another 150,000-tonne plant in Singapore in 2019.

Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 12 percent to 501 million euros, broadly in line with the average estimate of 495 million euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Editing by Victoria Bryan and Susan Fenton)