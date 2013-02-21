FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Evonik owners prepare to float 10 pct stake in April -sources
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Evonik owners prepare to float 10 pct stake in April -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The owners of German chemical company Evonik are preparing to float 10 percent of their shares by the end of April, two persons familiar with the owners’ thinking said on Thursday.

The RAG Foundation, a state-owned trust that will bear the liabilities of Germany’s wound-down coal mines, owns 75 percent of Evonik, while private equity firm CVC Capital Partners holds the rest.

Evonik makes battery chemicals, animal feed additives, acrylic glass and super-absorbents for diapers.

Last year RAG and CVC scrapped plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of 30 percent of the shares.

The owners value Evonik at 14 billion euros ($18.5 billion), which would put the value of a 10 percent IPO at 1.4 billion euros, the two persons said.

They added that Evonik’s owners intend to place 7 percent of their shares with institutional investors before the IPO. About half of that stake has already been placed with funds and insurance companies for 550 million euros, the persons said.

CVC declined to comment, while Evonik and RAG were not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.