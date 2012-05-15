FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Evonik owners IPO may fall apart if price too low -sources
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 15, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

Evonik owners IPO may fall apart if price too low -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - The majority owner of Evonik will not make a final decision on the planned second-quarter listing of German industrial conglomerate on May 21, people close to the transaction said on Tuesday.

The RAG Foundation, which owns a 75 percent stake, is however likely to decide to publish an intention to float on May 25, the sources said, adding the final ‘go’ for the IPO will be given when a price range is fixed and the volume of possible proceeds will become clear.

Evonik shares could be listed on June 25, the sources said.

The RAG foundation declined to comment. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Arno Schuetze)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.