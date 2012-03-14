Evonik IPO decision planned for end of May-sources

FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - The owners of German industrial conglomerate Evonik plan to take a final decision on listing shares in the group at the end of May, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The board of trustees of the RAG foundation -- the foundation owns some 75 percent of Evonik -- plans to decide at a meeting next week to start preparations for the initial public offering, said the people, who declined to be identified.

In April last year, the RAG foundation said it was preparing for a 1 billion euro ($1.31 billion) IPO within 15 months but put the plans on ice in September in view of the weak financial markets prevailing at that time.

In February, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Evonik will postpone a flotation at least until the end of May due to jittery markets.