FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Evonik IPO may fall apart if price too low -sources
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 24, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Evonik IPO may fall apart if price too low -sources

Arno Schuetze, Matthias Inverardi

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - German industrial conglomerate Evonik may put its planned second-quarter listing on ice if valuations in the chemical sector remain at current levels, two sources close to the transaction said.

“The risk remains that the valuation that Evonik’s owners are hoping for will not be achieved,” one of the people said.

“Evonik’s owners want to see an equity value of at least 15 billion euros ($19.7 billion). Right now it looks like they would get only 13.5 to 14 billion”, he said.

“At this valuation, they won’t float Evonik.”

However, if after strong first quarter results the market would be gauged as robust enough to accept a higher price, Evonik’s owners are likely to publish an intention to float on May 25. The initial public offering or IPO could then come a month later.

The RAG Foundation, which owns a 75 percent stake, and 25-percent owner CVC hope the IPO will give Evonik an enterprise value of 6.5 to 7.5 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, included, the sources said.

RAG, CVC and Evonik declined to comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.