Evonik shares to start trading on April 25 - sources
April 22, 2013

Evonik shares to start trading on April 25 - sources

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - Shares in German chemical company Evonik are planned to start trading on April 25, three people familiar with the process said on Monday.

Earlier this year, owners RAG, a public-sector trust that will bear the liabilities of Germany’s wound-down coal mines, and private equity firm CVC, placed a total of 12 percent of Evonik’s shares with investors.

Deutsche Bank and investment bank Mainfirst manage the placement, which value Evonik at 14 billion euros ($18.3 billion).

Evonik declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
