Evonik owners to list company on April 25
#Financials
April 22, 2013 / 11:17 AM / in 4 years

Evonik owners to list company on April 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - Shares in German chemical company Evonik will start trading on Thursday, April 25, its owners said on Monday.

Earlier this year, owners RAG, a public-sector trust that will bear the liabilities of Germany’s wound-down coal mines, and private equity firm CVC, placed a total of 12 percent of Evonik’s shares with investors.

RAG and CVC reaffirmed on Monday that they would sell up to an additional 2 percent plus an over-allotment option in Evonik shares.

Reuters had earlier on Monday reported the planned first day of trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
