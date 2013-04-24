FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2013 / 6:45 AM / 4 years ago

Evonik shares to be placed at 32.20 euros prior to listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - Investment banks Deutsche Bank and Mainfirst are placing up to 2 percent in German chemical company Evonik at a fixed price of 32.20 per share, Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The shares will be sold exclusively to institutional investors ahead of a public listing planned for Thursday in a private placement on behalf of the RAG foundation, a public-sector trust that will bear the liabilities of Germany’s wound-down coal mines, and private equity group CVC.

Earlier this year, RAG and CVC placed a total of 12 percent of Evonik’s shares with investors.

