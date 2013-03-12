FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Evonik owners place further shares
March 12, 2013 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

Evonik owners place further shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - The owners of Evonik have placed further shares in the German chemical company as a prelude to an initial public offering (IPO).

The RAG trust, which owns 75 percent of Evonik, and buyout firm CVC Capital Partners, owner of the rest, said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they have placed overall 12 percent of Evonik’s capital.

They last month revived plans to take the German chemical company public as stock markets recover, in a move which sources close to the matter have said could value the group at 14 billion euros ($18.2 billion) or more.

The private placement with institutional investors was arranged by MainFirst Bank AG.

