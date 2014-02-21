FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Evonik held its own in difficult 2013 -major shareholder
February 21, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

Evonik held its own in difficult 2013 -major shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Evonik has performed well in an difficult business environment last year, the German specialty chemical group’s largest shareholder said.

Evonik, a maker of animal feed additives, acrylic glass and super-absorbents for diapers, “held up very well” last year, the head of state-backed trust RAG, Werner Mueller, told journalists at an event late on Thursday.

The trust currently holds about two thirds of Evonik, which is Germany’s second-largest chemicals maker after BASF and which is due to report full-year earnings on March 7.

Mueller said the RAG foundation was too highly exposed to the chemicals industry.

“It would not be unreasonable to lower this risk,” he said. He added, however, that there were not immediate plans to lower RAG’s stake in Evonik. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

