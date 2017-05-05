UPDATE 2-LafargeHolcim shares jump as Sika boss named as new CEO
* LafargeHolcim had sought new CEO after Syrian scandal (Recasts, adding share prices, analysts)
FRANKFURT May 5 German's Evonik on Friday reported an 8 percent increase in adjusted core profit for the first quarter, bolstered by high demand for specialty chemicals such as coating additives and silica for tyres.
Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, rose to 612 million euros ($672 million), slightly ahead of the average analyst estimate of 598 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Evonik said it was still aiming for 2.2-2.4 billion euros in adjusted EBITDA this year, up from 2.17 billion euros in 2016.
($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
BHUBANESWAR, India, May 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - F our people were killed and two injured when dozens of villagers in eastern India clashed with workers mining sand, police said on Monday, in the latest such incident in the growing conflict over the use of sand in the country.
LONDON, May 22 The pound's retreat below $1.30 helped Britain's main share index outperform European benchmarks on Monday, while individual broker updates sent some stocks lower.