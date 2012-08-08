FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Evonik Q2 net income jumps
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 8, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

Evonik Q2 net income jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Evonik, the German chemicals company that scrapped an initial public offering in June, said second-quarter net income jumped to 264 million euros ($327.9 million), up from 94 million a year earlier.

The company, which is owned by German state-controlled RAG foundation and buyout firm CVC, said it still expects 2012 operating profit to be flat or to rise slightly.

It also reiterated it still sees slightly higher sales.

Second-quarter sales declined to 3.48 billion euros, down from 3.8 billion euros a year earlier, due to the disposal of its carbon black unit.

The owners of Evonik in June scrapped plans for what could have been Europe’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) in more than a year and said it would only resume efforts for a listing if markets recover.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.