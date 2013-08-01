FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Evonik cuts outlook, to step up cost cuts
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2013 / 4:47 AM / in 4 years

Evonik cuts outlook, to step up cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s Evonik said it would step up cost cutting measures as it became the latest specialty chemicals maker to voice caution about its business prospects.

The company, which had its stock market debut on April 25, said it now saw 2013 sales at the year-earlier level and operating income down. It had previously forecast higher sales and flat operating earnings.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 23 percent to 489 million euros ($649 million) in the second quarter, slightly more than the average of 10 analyst estimates of 486 million euros posted on Evonik’s Web site.

Peer Bayer last month cut the outlook for its plastics and chemicals unit while BASF said reaching its full-year target had become more challenging.

$1 = 0.7531 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.