BRIEF-Evotec says will take legal steps after Hyperion setback
#Market News
November 12, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Evotec says will take legal steps after Hyperion setback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Evotec Ag

* news: evotec reports results of the first nine months of 2014

* Says 9m group revenues amounted to eur 58.9 m (2013: eur 60.3m);

* Says evotec’s revenues for first nine months of 2014 amounted to eur 58.9 m, a decrease of 2%

* Says financial guidance for 2014 confirmed

* Says ebitda before changes in contingent consideration amounted to eur 0.3 m

* Says company is on track to achieve a positive ebitda at a similar level to 2013 in 2014

* Says impairment charges of eur 8.7 m triggered by termination of diapep277

* Says evotec will take legal steps after hyperion is terminating its diapep277(r) programme; Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
