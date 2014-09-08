FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Evotec takes charge for end of diabetes drug development
September 8, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Evotec takes charge for end of diabetes drug development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - German biotechnology company Evotec said on Monday it would take an impairment charge of 8.7 million euros ($11.3 million) after one of its advanced projects, diabetes drug Diapep277, was terminated.

The trial was terminated by Hyperion Therapeutics, which said on Sunday it would stop developing the drug after discovering manipulation of trial data by employees of a recently acquired subsidiary, Andromeda Biotech.

Along with the non-cash impairment, Evotec said it had open receivables of 3.4 million euros outstanding due from Hyperion and Andromeda, which it would need to meet its 2014 profit targets.

1 US dollar = 0.7724 euro Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter

