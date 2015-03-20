UPDATE 1-Evotec shares surge on Sanofi strategic alliance

* Deal worth 250 mln euros, including 40 mln upfront payment

* Sanofi to transfer Toulouse site to Evotec as part of deal

* Companies to jointly develop cancer projects

* Evotec shares jump to highest since end July (Adds further details of deal, share price, trader comment)

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - Evotec is taking over Sanofi’s research site in Toulouse and will provide drug discovery services to the French firm in a deal that will earn the Germany company 250 million euros.

The news pushed Evotec shares to their highest level since July 31, 2014. At 0920 GMT, they were trading up 7.3 percent at 3.99 euros having earlier hit a high of 4.09 euros.

“This is a huge deal for Evotec,” a local trader said, adding that the size of the deal was very high compared with the German biotech firm’s market value of 500 million euros.

Sanofi had said in December it was in exclusive talks to transfer its Toulouse site, which it had promised under French government pressure to keep operating until 2018.

For more than two years, Sanofi had been engaged in a dispute with unions over the future of the centre, underlining the difficulty of cutting jobs in France.

As part of the five-year deal, Evotec will receive more than 40 million euros in upfront cash payments from Sanofi.

The two companies will also work jointly on a number of primarily cancer-related projects, including five advanced, pre-clinical projects and further discovery-stage assets.

Evotec said it would update its financial forecasts to reflect the agreement when it publishes its 2014 financial results on March 24.