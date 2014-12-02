Evotec and Sanofi in talks on strategic collaboration

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German biotech Evotec is in exclusive talks with French drugs company Sanofi on a collaboration that would involve working together on pre-clinical projects and a minimum commitment from Sanofi to Evotec of 250 million euros($309.75 million).

Evotec, which specialises in cancer, neuroscience and diabetes, said in a statement the deal, which is expected to be signed in the first half of 2015, would have an initial focus on oncology and would also involve Evotec acquiring Sanofi’s operations in Toulouse. (1 US dollar = 0.8071 euro) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Susan Thomas)