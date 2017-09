FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - German biotech company Evotec on Friday cut its outlook for 2013 revenues to 84-86 million euros ($116-$118 million), down from a previous 90-100 million euro target range, following a setback in a pre-clinical study. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)