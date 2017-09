July 30 (Reuters) - EVRAZ plc : * Evraz suspends operations at palini e bertoli * Due to unfavourable market conditions it has decided to temporarily suspend

operations at starting from 20 August 2013. * Evraz is expecting the operation to remain idle until at least the end of

October 2013. * Will closely monitor the developments in the European plate market * Any further decisions on reopening will be subject to prevailing market