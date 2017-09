MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - EVRAZ plc : * Has signed a binding agreement for the sale of the Gramoteinskaya thermal coal mine, part of its wholly-owned subsidiary Yuzhkuzbassugol Coal Company, to Lehram Capital Investments Ltd. for 10,000 roubles cash consideration, calculated on a debt free basis. * The disposal is in line with EVRAZ’s plan of divesting non-performing assets.