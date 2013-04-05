FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Evraz unit halts steel production due to poor demand
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 5, 2013 / 9:41 AM / in 4 years

Czech Evraz unit halts steel production due to poor demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 5 (Reuters) - The Czech unit of Russia’s Evraz, which makes rolled steel products, said on Friday it had halted production at its Ostrava steelmaking line due to poor demand.

The stoppage shows the Czech manufacturing sector is not recovering from its downturn, and could hurt suppliers such as iron maker ArcelorMittal Ostrava and its coke and coal supplier New World Resources.

“The reason is low demand for steel products on the European market and sufficient pre-stocking of the company with semi-finished goods for the production of thick plates,” Evraz Vitkovice Steel said.

Evraz said it expected the steel plant to be closed for the whole of April but added the restart of production would depend on market conditions. Other production lines remain in operation, it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.