April 10, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 6 years ago

Russia Evraz to start Eurobond roadshow April 12-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s top steel maker Evraz will hold a Eurobond roadshow in Europe and the U.S. from April 12 to 16, a financial source told Reuters on Tuesday.

JP Morgan, Citi and Troika Dialog will act as organisers of the dollar-denominated issue, the source said. Earlier this year, market sources said Evraz had been planning to tap the Eurobond market in the middle of April.

A year ago the company raised $850 million by issuing a seven-year Eurobond with a yield of 6.75 percent.

Russian corporate borrowers are rushing into a so-called ‘spring window’ on the Eurobond market, while investors are especially interested in Russian debt after the finance ministry placed three benchmark Eurobond tranches worth $7 billion in late March.

