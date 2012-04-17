FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Evraz Eurobond yield guidance seen around 7.75 pct - source
April 17, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

Evraz Eurobond yield guidance seen around 7.75 pct - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s top steel maker Evraz is guiding investors towards a yield of around 7.75 percent for its planned five-year Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Evraz is holding a Eurobond roadshow in Europe and the United States from April 12 to April 16, a financial source told Reuters last week, adding that JP Morgan, Citi and Troika Dialog acting as organisers of the dollar-denominated issue.

A year ago, the company raised $850 million by issuing a seven-year Eurobond with a yield of 6.75 percent.

