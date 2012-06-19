FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Evraz mulls selling its transport asset
June 19, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's Evraz mulls selling its transport asset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest steelmaker Evraz may sell its transport asset Evraztrans, a company executive said on Tuesday without disclosing a possible buyer.

“We are currently considering such possibility,” Alexander Kuznetsov, company’s vice-president told a telephone press-conference.

“The market of (transport) services is rather competitive in Russia, and this business is not a core one for us... So we think we could get a proper price for this asset,” he said. adding that the company expects bids from major industry players.

He said the company already hired banks to manage the sale but did not disclose any further details of the deal.

