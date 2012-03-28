UPDATE 1-Russia's Evraz 2011 earnings miss forecasts

* Evraz 2012 net $453 mln vs Reuters poll forecast $661 mln

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Evraz, Russia’s largest steelmaker, said on Wednesday that the outlook for the global steel industry will remain tough this year after its 2011 net profit missed market expectations by 31 percent.

“In the near-term, the outlook for the global steel industry is likely to continue to be challenging in 2012,” Chief Executive Alexander Frolov said in a statement.

“Our current expectation is for a modest overall rise in steel consumption, driven by demand from the emerging markets.”

Steelmakers in Russia, the world’s fifth largest producer, have provided mixed forecasts for 2012, with Novolipetsk Steel saying on Tuesday it will boost output by 25 percent and Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works looking to boost finished steel output by 15 percent.

However, leading domestic iron ore miner Metalloinvest said last month it expects revenues to decline by 20-30 percent this year on weaker ore prices.

Evraz said first quarter prices were flat compared to the fourth quarter while costs are up because of the strengthening rouble.

The company, part-owned by tycoon Roman Abramovich, posted 2011 net profit of $453 million, below the $661 million Reuters poll forecast and down 4 percent from 2010.

Full-year earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $2.90 billion, slightly below the $2.92 billion forecast and up 23 percent from 2010.

Revenue in the period reached $16.40 billion, ahead of the $16.16 billion forecast and up 22 percent year-on-year.

The company reported in January that its 2011 crude steel output rose 3 percent to 16.8 million tonnes.

It expects volumes of finished steel products to increase slightly this year.

Evraz will also make a final 2011 dividend payment of $228 million, or $0.17 per ordinary share.