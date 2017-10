MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Evraz, Russia’s largest steel producer, said on Thursday that it will been included in the MSCI UK index as of the close of trade on May 31.

The firm, part-owned by billionaire Roman Abramovich, raised its profile among investors last year when it jointed the FTSE 100.

The MSCI UK index is a constituent of the MSCI Global Standard Indices.