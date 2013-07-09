FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evraz enters JV with Vanadium and Arkein International
July 9, 2013 / 3:01 PM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Evraz enters JV with Vanadium and Arkein International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - EVRAZ plc : * Stmt re. press speculation re. Evraz highveld * Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium and Arkein International have signed an

agreement to establish a JV * JV has been set up to perform feasibility studies around the possible

extraction of titanium from the waste steel slag * Evraz Highveld will initially own a 20 pct share in the joint venture * Entry into JV will not affect negotiations for the sale of Evraz Highveld,

expected to be completed by the end of Q3 * Source text for Eikon:

